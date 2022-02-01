‘Coronation Street’ spoilers: Adam Barlow is held at gunpoint!

Adam Barlow and Imran are stunned when a SWAT team bursts in to their office in tonight’s second episode of Coronation Street (8.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings).

Held at gunpoint by armed police, Adam Barlow and Imran are shocked to learn that their office is being searched for a firearm following a tip-off. The pair watch in horror as the police team turns the office upside down searching for weapons. Has someone planted something in the office for the officers to find? And how will the police presence affect their business?

After the team leaves, Imran and Sarah blame Adam for antagonising Jeremy and making things worse for all of them when he could have left well alone. Adam insists on reporting Jeremy to the police for the false tip-off, but will Sarah tell him to back off? Later, Adam is shaken when he receives a silent phone call.

Tracy and Mary speculate that Amy’s secret boyfriend is a much older man, so Tracy ropes in Emma to grill her, but Emma soon backs off. Has she discovered who the mystery man is?

Tracey Barlow can't work out who Amy's mystery man is. (Image credit: ITV)

Laura is wounded by Kelly’s disbelieving reaction to the news that she has stomach cancer and only months to live. Later, a confused Kelly admits to Gary that Laura looked ill enough to be telling the truth but she just can’t trust anything she says after everything that has happened in the past.

But Gary is firm on his opinion of Laura and reminds her that she’s still been a terrible mother and Kelly owes her nothing.

Later, Kelly furtively slips out of the flat, unseen. Is she off to see her mother one last time?

Nina has something shocking to tell Dev, and Max has disappointing news for his dad.

Coronation Street continues on Wednesday at 7.30pm.