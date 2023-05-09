Coronation Street spoilers: Amy Barlow exposes Aaron online!

Steve encourages Amy Barlow to write about her ordeal online in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street at 8.00pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).

Amy Barlow spots Mia at the garage and tells her that Aaron raped her. Mia’s shocked but accuses Amy of making the whole thing up.

Later, Amy assures Abi that she’s telling the truth. Meanwhile, Mia confronts Aaron over Amy’s rape allegation but he explains that they slept together once, Amy cried rape but then changed her mind and the police dropped the case. Mia’s appalled to think Amy’s dragging his name through the mud.

DS Swain calls at No.1 and tells Amy that a serious allegation of harassment has been made against her and, furious at the injustice of her situation, Amy sets about writing up her whole dreadful ordeal. Steve encourages her to post her document about Aaron on social media and Amy agrees.



Daniel urges Daisy to tell Ryan the truth about Crystal so she visits Ryan but he makes it clear that he doesn’t need her pity when he’s got real friends like Crystal who genuinely care about him.

Ryan lets Daisy off the hook. (Image credit: ITV)

David visits Max and quizzes him closely about his mental state and Max soon realises he’s been talking to Daniel. When David admits that he saw the video he made for Daniel, Max is furious.

At No.8, David confides in Daniel how concerned he is for Max which gives Daniel an idea. At the STC, Daniel hands Max his mobile and tells him there’s a message on it from David. Later, Max listens to the message, but what does it say?

David tries to get through to Max. (Image credit: ITV)

At the precinct, when Miley admits how much she’s going to miss her, Faye hides her emotions. She later puts pressure on Faye to move to Slough with her and Jackson, but will she think it over?



Elsewhere, in the Rovers, Craig tells Faye that he’s been given a secondment with the CID.

Meanwhile, Linda arrives and thanks Gemma for inviting her to the wedding and when she offers to pay for the catering, Gemma’s thrilled whilst Bernie’s seething.

Coronation Street continues on Wednesday at 8pm.