Coronation Street spoilers: Bernie Winter goes to JAIL?

Bernie Winter tries to avoid jail in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street at 8.00pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).



Summer hands a delighted Billy and Paul a Polaroid camera for their stag do and explains that phones are banned. As they arrive at the bistro, Billy’s taken aback by all the glitter and the rainbows but Paul loves it. Gemma leads the drinking games and Billy soon starts to relax.

Meanwhile, the police call at No.7 and tell Bernie Winter they’d like her to answer some questions regarding a potential fraud investigation involving Shelly Rothington.

At the station, Bernie makes out she’s simply helping a young woman with MND by collecting a few parcels for her. But the police have a shock revelation for Bernie that leaves Paul reeling.



Ed struggles when Neil, their site manager, suggests they bet on when the digger will turn up. Later, in the Rovers, the lads gather to watch the match and when Neil suggests they have a flutter, Ed’s sorely tempted.



At Dev’s request, Aadi suggests to an evasive Courtney that she make a contribution to the household bills.

Reality strikes for Aadi. (Image credit: ITV)

As Todd gets ready for work, George makes waspish remarks about RestEasy. When Troy tells Todd that he’s promised a client a service they can’t deliver and he’d like him to break the bad news, Todd paints on a smile, secretly dreading it.

The grass isn't greener for Todd. (Image credit: ITV)

Elsewhere, Ryan receives a message from an O-Vidz subscriber offering to pay extra for a live video, but with this being a step up from what he's been doing so far, will Ryan go through with it?

Coronation Street continues on Wednesday at 8pm.