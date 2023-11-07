Coronation Street spoilers: Bernie Winter sent to PRISON!
Airs at 8:00pm on Monday 13th November 2023 on ITV1.
Bernie Winter has her day in court in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street at 8.00pm. See our TV Guide for full listings.
Bernie Winter breaks the news to Paul and Gemma that she’s up in court for handling stolen goods and on Joel’s advice, she pleads guilty. Paul, Gemma and Billy reel in shock as the Judge states that given her record, they have no other option but to impose a custodial sentence. Paul’s devastated and begs the judge to reconsider, telling her about his MND and how he needs his mum. Will it work?
When Asha reveals she’s meeting Isla, Nina reminds her they’re meant to be spending the day together. Amy and Asha discuss the anti-spiking demo that’s due to take place in town and Nina’s put out that Asha never mentioned it to her.
As Asha and Nina enjoy drinks at the Chariot Square, Asha is horrified to see Courtney and Darren together and leaps to her feet, accusing Courtney of cheating on Aadi. When Nina explains that Aadi and Courtney split two weeks ago, Asha’s outraged that she kept it from her.
Amy bumps into Kate in the café and, recognising her from the drop-in session, invites her back to No.1 for a chat. Pushing her coursework to one side, she assures Kate she’d like to help.
Billy and Paul are loved up after a night of passion. But how long will their good mood last?
David and Max are taken as Audrey insists it’s time she returned to work.
Coronation Street continues on Wednesday at 8pm.
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
I've always had a passion for TV and movies, and got my dream job as TV Times Listings Editor over a decade ago. previously I was interviewing celebrities on a freelance basis for What's On TV, TV Easy and TV & Satellite Week magazines. There's nothing better than going behind-the-scenes of TV shows to bring our readers on set secrets and gossip! As well as my main role at TV Times, I also write Coronation Street spoilers for WhattoWatch.com and write daily On Demand reviews.