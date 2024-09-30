Coronation Street spoilers: Bethany Platt makes a BIG decision

Bethany Platt is torn when Daniel visits her in hospital in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street at 8.00pm. See our TV Guide for full listings.

As everyone waits anxiously for Bethany Platt to arrive back from Turkey, Daniel tells Ken he is worried he is the reason for her insecurities about her body image. He visits Bethany when she is finally brought into ITU but Sarah makes it clear he is not welcome. Will Bethany want to see him? Later, an emotional Bethany promises Gail she will pay her back.

Newly back from Thailand Eileen’s gobsmacked to see her ex-boyfriend Jesse climbing out of a taxi. What does he want and why is he in Weatherfield?

Meanwhile, Gail arrives back on the street and is shocked to see Jesse, revealing to a stunned Eileen that she and Jesse met years back in Thailand. As Jesse insists he needs to check Gail is okay, she ushers him into No.8.

Gail is shocked to see a blast from the past. (Image credit: ITV)

Eileen makes it clear to a stunned Stu and Yasmeen that she doesn’t agree with them giving Mason a chance. When Stu trips over Mason’s bag a hoodie falls out, he is quick to scoop it up and stuff it back in his bag. Is he hiding something?

Later, Eileen gives Yasmeen food for thought when she urges her not to let Stu bully her into having Mason around.

Eileen makes her feelings about Mason clear. (Image credit: ITV)

In the café, Betsy’s delighted when Carla buys her a coffee and confirms that she can have her job back. Next, Carla suggests to Lisa that they need to talk.

At No.5, Chesney orders Gemma to take the day off and put her feet up as she deserves some me-time. Gemma’s touched. In the kebab shop, a stressed Chesney suddenly remembers that the kids are on a half day and he needs to pick them up.

At No.9, Cassie makes Hope and Ruby promise to pull together for Fiz’s sake.

Coronation Street continues on Friday at 8pm.