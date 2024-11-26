Coronation Street spoilers: Bethany Platt uncovers a shocking secret

Adam has shocking news for Bethany Platt in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street on Friday 6th December 2024 at 8.00pm. See our TV Guide for full listings.

Debbie shows off her new convertible to Kevin, but her mood changes when Bethany Platt mentions suing the Turkish clinic for yet another botched operation. Adam advises Bethany and Sarah to demand compensation from a director of the Turkish clinic who happens to live in the UK, and when he reveals their name, they are shocked.

But who has he named as being connected to the clinic?

In the Rovers, Jesse and Gail discuss what they should do with the money from his house sale. Will they use the cash to make a new life elsewhere? Or will they use it to stay in Weatherfield for good?

Gail and Jesse look to the future (Image credit: ITV)

After Shona doesn't come home the night before, David calls in at the café hoping she will have turned up for work but is surprised when she isn’t there. Finally returning home, Shona confides in Roy that she’s done something she deeply regrets.

What has she done?

Leanne prepares for Les's wake at the bistro, where Nick reveals his solo holiday plans as Sam couldn't get time off school.

After the funeral, the group gathers for the wake, where Nick gives Leanne a comforting hug.

Later, Leanne arranges with Mrs Crawshaw for Sam to join Nick on holiday without his knowledge. How will Nick and Toyah react?

Coronation Street continues on Monday at 8pm.