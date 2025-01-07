Coronation Street spoilers: Bobby Crawford in hostage horror!
Airs Monday 13th January 2025 at 8.00pm on ITV1
Bobby Crawford is in danger in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street on Monday 13th January 2025 at 8.00pm. See our TV Guide for full listings.
Ryan Connor scolds Bobby and tells him that Carla wouldn’t accept a kidney off Rob Donovan even if he offered. After the tongue-lashing, Bobby lies and says he is going out with Max Turner, but instead goes to see his dad again.
Rob tells him he has found religion and would like to donate a kidney to Carla if he is a match. But their conversation is interrupted when Matty Radcliffe pulls out a knife in the prison visiting room and Bobby finds himself in a horrifying hostage situation.
Meanwhile, Carla has heard about the ongoing hostage ordeal from Lisa Swain and discovered that her nephew is visiting Rob. Carla tells a shocked Betsy that her brother is a murderer. Will she really want his kidney?
Sean Tully tells Dylan Wilson that Matty's been arrested and the police have found CCTV footage of the pair getting rid of the knife. The residents are stunned when George Shuttleworth reveals that Mason’s funeral will be basic with no family there. Betsy leaves the precinct after finding Dylan drinking vodka.
As Billy Mayhew tells Sally Metcalfe that he's changed his mind and will do Mason's funeral, they're unaware that Mason's brother Logan is watching them from across the street.
Toyah Battersby shares her concerns about Abi Webster to Kevin and that she thinks his wife needs professional help. At No.13, Abi assures Kevin that she’s coping and doesn’t need any counselling. However, when she's alone, she relives Mason’s last moments in her head, clearly tortured by her experience.
When Daniel Osbourne is let down by the bakery making his son Bertie's cake, his ex Daisy Midgeley steps in to help. Meanwhile, Bethany Platt tells Daisy she has been offered her dream job on a magazine in London and Daisy urges her to tell Daniel as he will be delighted for her and welcome the move.
In the café, Bethany shares the news about her job offer to Daniel, but how will he react?
Elsewhere, Adam meets up with Alya Nazir in Speed Daal and talks her through the Radcliffe case and how they can use his disadvantaged background as his defence. Alya covers her unease, but she's left embarrassed when Sean snaps that she should be ashamed of herself for representing Matty.
Coronation Street continues on Wednesday at 8pm.
