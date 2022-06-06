Coronation Street spoilers: Brian Packham proposes to Cathy

Brian Packham tries to sell the dream to a sceptical Cathy in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street (7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings).

As Brian Packham witters on about the new life he has planned for them in Cornwall, Evelyn can see Cathy isn’t as enthused and tells him that he needs a more romantic approach. When Brian suggests to Cathy they get married, how will she react?

Will Brian get the answer he's hoping for. (Image credit: ITV)

Imran’s funeral takes place and Toyah delivers a heartfelt eulogy, saying how she wishes he had survived the car crash not her, but Adam and Alya look sceptical. With the funeral over, Peter tells Toyah about Adam’s allegation and how the police have just questioned him about Susie and her desperation for a baby.

Toyah calls at the police station and tells DS Swain there are things they need to talk about. Will Toyah confess that she wanted to kill Imran or will she plead with them to believe she’s telling the truth?

Toyah can't escape the truth. (Image credit: ITV)

As Asha and Amy tear a strip off Summer for her treatment of Aadi, Aaron assures her he’s there for her as a friend. Summer’s touched and realises she isn’t all alone after all…

Phill breaks the news to Fiz that the whole house needs rewiring as it’s a death trap. When Tyrone suggests Fiz and the girls move into No.9 while the work is carried out, Phill reckons it’s for the best.

And as Gail looks at all the empty wine bottles in the recycling bin, she confides in Shona that she worries Audrey is drinking too much. But will she confront Audrey about the issue?

Coronation Street continues on Wednesday at 8pm.