Coronation Street spoilers: Carla Connor in grave danger?

Carla Connor fears Rob is back in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street. Airs on Friday 7 March 2025 at 8.00pm. See our TV Guide for full listings.

Carla Connor insists on returning to work and when Betsy draws her attention to a news report on the radio about a sighting of Rob Donovan in the Brighton area, Carla hopes they catch him soon. However, when she returns home to find the door open and signs that someone has been in the flat, she wonders if Rob is closer to home!



The residents are left reeling as they pray that David, who is lying in hospital, and Daisy will pull through after a car ploughed into them both outside the Rovers Return.

Meanwhile, Kit starts asking questions about the crash. Does he think that it was a targeted attack?

David Platt fights for his life in hospital. (Image credit: ITV)

When Fabian attempts to force Alya to take on a coercive control case she quits her job. But she’s stunned when they bill her for her training and asks Adam for her old job back. Will he agree?

Later, how will Alya react when Yasmeen tells Alya she’s been offered a job working for a charity in London and wants to sell her share in Speed Daal?

Alya is stunned by Yasmeen's news (Image credit: ITV)

When Eileen suggests they spend the day together, Julie makes excuses leaving Eileen put out - little does she know Julie’s got an appointment with her palliative care nurse.

Elsewhere, Brody urges Dylan to stop skulking about the STC and get a job with him sorting parcels.

Coronation Street continues on Monday at 8pm.