‘Coronation Street’ spoilers: Daddy’s home for Curtis Delamere

In tonight’s second episode of Coronation Street (8.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings) Curtis Delamere panics when he sees his father on the cobbles!

Despite the results from the doctor, Curtis Delamere tells Emma that although his condition is very serious, the consultant is confident it can be managed.

Back on the street, Neville arrives and when he explains that he’s Curtis’ Dad, Emma is gobsmacked, but Curtis quickly covers and makes out that he’s really his stepdad. Neville’s pained to realise Curtis has told Emma he’s dead but goes along with the lie.

Emma is stunned when she meets Curtis' 'dead' dad! (Image credit: ITV)

Ed urges Aggie to smooth things over with Grace. Finding he at the market, Aggie apologises for her comments. Suspecting that Grace has left Glory home alone, a furious Bernie orders her to go and tend to her daughter.

Bernie is furious with Grace. (Image credit: ITV)

Zeedan reckons they need to up their game with the food van and pitch it at the Christmas market if they’re to buy Elaine out. Later, Zeedan receives a threatening text from Hashim and shows it to Alya and Ryan. Who is Hashim after?

Summer, Asha and Amy make plans for a Christmas ‘ice-ball’. When Summer suggests that Max could make a film about the party he’s thrilled, thinking she wants to spend more time with him.

Meanwhile, Daniel assures Daisy he’s pleased she’s moved on but she’s clearly hurt, hoping that he might want to try again. Jenny urges Daisy to tell Daniel how she really feels, but is it too little too late?

Coronation Street continues at 7.30pm on Friday.