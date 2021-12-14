‘Coronation Street’ spoilers: Daisy Midgeley fights for Daniel!

Daniel is clearly smitten when Daisy Midgeley outs herself on the line for him In tonight’s second episode of Coronation Street (8.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings)

Seeing Daniel floundering as the derogatory version of a Christmas carol plays out through his laptop in front of a stunned audience, Daisy Midgeley steps in and grabbing the microphone, tells the crowd that Daniel is the most decent and kindest man she’s ever met and someone is obviously trying to make him look bad.

Daniel’s genuinely touched by her words but does he have the same feelings towards a contrite Max?

Daniel is touched by Daisy's words. (Image credit: ITV)

After Tyrone handed Kevin a few of Seb’s things that Emma found in the flat, Kevin hands the letter to him but asserts Abi mustn’t ever find out what’s inside it. Kevin’s secretive as he takes a phone call, his face etched with worry. What is Kevin so desperate to hide in the letter?

What is Kevin hiding from Abi? (Image credit: ITV)

Sarah rounds up the Platts and Barlows and suggests they sort out their differences as she wants a joint family Christmas and she’s had enough of their squabbling. But as the two families continue to trade insults, she begins to wonder what she’s let herself in for.

It's a Christmas showdown between the Platts and the Barlows. (Image credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, a troubled Carla realises that Nina’s problems run much deeper than she’s letting on as she admits to suffering from anxiety over Asha’s safety.

Has Steve’s desperate attempts to protect Emma from Curtis backfired? And will it make Emma run back into Curtis' arms?

Coronation Street continues on Friday at 8.30pm.