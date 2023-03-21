Coronation Street spoilers: Daisy Midgeley in wedding day ACID attack

Justin attacks on Daisy Midgeley and Daniel’s wedding day in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street at 8.00pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).

When Daisy Midgeley wakes up with a bloodshot eye she’s convinced her wedding is cursed, even more so when Ryan is forced to step in as chauffeur as the wedding car has been stolen and the cake arrives decorated with a retirement message.

With Jenny and Glenda’s help Daisy arrives downstairs, looking a million dollars, just as Jenny and Glenda leave for the venue. As Ryan loads his car, Alya wishes him well with his new venture in Ibiza.

Ryan goes into the pub for Daisy but they’re shocked to find Justin lurking there. He advances on Daisy holding a glass full of clear liquid and telling her that no one will want her after this — he throws acid in her face. Will Daisy be okay?

Daniel is unaware of the attack on Daisy. (Image credit: ITV)

Adam gives Amy a friendly and reassuring squeeze as she stands awkwardly in her bridesmaid dress but when she flinches it doesn’t go unnoticed by Simon.

However, when he tries to broach the subject to help, Amy snaps at him and Tracy clocks their exchange. Will Tracy confront Amy?

Amy can't hide her unease from Simon. (Image credit: ITV)

Also at the wedding, Paul picks up a glass of champagne in his left hand but Billy can see that he’s worried and presses him to explain what's going on.

Realising the game is up, a defeated Paul admits that he’s spent every penny of the loan and has no idea how he’s going to pay it off. Will Billy be there to support him in his hour of need?

Coronation Street continues on Wednesday at 8pm.