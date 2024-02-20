Coronation Street spoilers: Daisy Midgeley is FRONT PAGE news

Daisy Midgeley is left red-faced in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street at 8.00pm. See our TV Guide for full listings.



When Daniel asks Daisy if she’ll look after Bertie for a few hours she looks at him wistfully and agrees. Later, Daisy confides in Glenda that there’s still a spark between her and Daniel and she hopes they can get back together. But with Rita’s birthday party in full swing in the Rovers, Mary receives a message and accidentally airdrops it to everyone in the pub. Daisy’s face falls as she reads ‘I had a Torrid Affair with my Acid Attack Hero’.



A family liaison officer calls to tell Nick that another man has come forward claiming that he killed Natasha and Harvey is planning an appeal. When Nick and Leanne tell Sarah and Damon, Damon reckons that Harvey must be paying someone to carry the can.

Harvey's appeal stuns Nick and Leanne. (Image credit: ITV)

Tracy breaks the news to an appalled Ken and Amy that she’s been having a fling with Tommy. As Tommy puts the finishing touches to their bathroom, Tim tells Sally he wants him gone out of loyalty to Steve.



Sean makes Dylan promise to give Mrs Crawshaw the names of the bullies. However when he reads a threatening text from Mason, Dylan’s visibly scared. He shows the headteacher the texts on his phone but will he agree when she asks him to name the other bullies?



Alya tells Dee-dee she needs a girls’ night out to take her mind off Joel. In the bistro, Alya and Toyah do their best to cheer her up but she wishes she’d stayed at home.

Coronation Street continues tomorrow.