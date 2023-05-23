Coronation Street spoilers: Daisy Midgeley sends Justin to prison?

Daisy Midgeley faces Justin in court in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street at 8.00pm (see our TV Guide for full listings). Note: Coronation Street will air shorter episodes every evening this week to make way for the Britain's Got Talent 2023 live shows.

Daisy Midgeley is stressed at the thought of facing Justin in court without Ryan to back her up. Daniel begs him to reconsider, pointing out that if Justin walks free, Daisy will be in constant fear, but Ryan refuses to show up.

As the usher summons Daisy into court, she crumbles and it’s Daniel who takes the witness box, telling the court how Justin relentlessly stalked Daisy in the run up to his acid attack. Daisy’s about to do a runner when Carla spots her, urging her to stand up and prove to Justin that he can’t control her.

As the defence barrister gives Daniel a grilling, painting Daisy as highly strung and unreliable, Daisy enters the witness box. Will she have the strength to face Justin and relive the attack? And will Ryan change his mind and show up to support her?

Daniel begs Ryan to turn up to court. (Image credit: ITV)

Evelyn sifts through Roy’s letters until she finds the one addressed to her. She holds it up to the light, desperate to know what it says.

In the hospital, he squeezes a nervous Roy’s hand and wishes him luck as he’s wheeled away for his operation. Will Roy’s procedure be successful?



Roy prepares for his operation. (Image credit: ITV)

Also, as an excited Paul packs some last-minute bits for their holiday, Billy pulls up in the church minibus and tells a delighted Paul that he has borrowed it for their trip.

Coronation Street continues tomorrow at 7.30pm.