‘Coronation Street’ spoilers: Daniel Osbourne and Daisy kiss!

Daniel Osbourne and Daisy’s anger turns to lust in tonight’s first episode of Coronation Street (7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings).

Daniel Osbourne maintains Max tripped by accident and he had nothing to do with him falling down the stairs. Who will the police believe with just Daniel’s word against Max’s?

David accosts Daniel in the street and accuses him of lying and Lydia intervenes, while Daisy watches with concern.

Later, Daisy calls at the shop flat to check on Daniel but when she admits she thinks he’s hiding something, he gets defensive. Daniel and Daisy hurl insults at each other, but Daisy admits she wants Daniel and they kiss but are forced to leap apart as Lydia enters.

Daniel and Daisy leap apart as Lydia enters. (Image credit: ITV)

When Adam tells Sarah that he’s taking her to the bistro for her birthday and has bought her a smart oven as a present, Sarah’s utterly underwhelmed and storms off.

Sarah Platt gets a nasty surprise. (Image credit: ITV)

Asha calls in at the cafe to see Nina before setting off to Glasgow but while she’s distracted she pockets Asha’s phone. Later, Asha’s shocked to find Nina’s taken her phone and is refusing to let her go to Glasgow. She’s further alarmed when Nina locks the cafe door to stop her leaving!

Still fretting over the mishap with the portfolio, Kelly overhears Maria moaning to Gary that she’s reached the end of her tether. Kelly skulks away, failing to realise Maria was actually complaining about Sally.

Audrey complains to Gail and Shona that nobody trusts her with anything anymore. Shona suggests Rita has a night out before urging her to ask Audrey to do her hair. Rita’s dubious but agrees.

Coronation Street continues tonight at 8.30pm.