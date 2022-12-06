Coronation Street spoilers: Daniel Osbourne drowns his sorrows

Daisy is furious with a drunk Daniel Osbourne in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street (8.00pm see our TV Guide for full listings).

Masking his anxiety, Daniel Osbourne promises to meet Daisy at the medical centre. But as he knocks back drink after drink in the Rovers, Jenny’s horrified to realise he’s let her down. Announcing that Daisy might have cancer, Daniel staggers out. Peter persuades him that alcohol isn’t the answer and Daisy needs him by her side offering support. As Daisy attends her appointment alone, they’re interrupted when Daniel throws open the door and staggers in drunk. How will she react?

Simon starts his new job at the factory. And when he and Jacob spot someone stealing the factory van they race over and apprehend the thief. As the pair bask in their glory, Leanne’s wounded to see them acting so matey. Later, Jacob’s hailed by Damon, a man he knows who is just passing through and called to say a quick hello. Unimpressed, Jacob bitterly sends him on his way. Who is he?

Who is Damon? (Image credit: ITV)

Billy’s determined to stop Summer from committing to the surrogacy plan at any cost. Having summoned Mike and Esther, Billy tries to lay down the law but Mike points out that the decision is Summer’s, not his. As Billy reveals he intends to report them to the police, how will Summer react?

When Nick reveals the bistro repair costs are spiralling, Leanne sighs that they will have to dip into Sam’s inheritance again. Nick hides his guilt at deceiving her. Griff presents Max with a new laptop to help him edit films and run the gang’s social media.

Brian tries to show Mary a review of the play in the Gazette but she refuses to read it, convinced the whole performance was a disaster.

Coronation Street continues on Monday at 8pm.