‘Coronation Street’ spoilers: Daniel Osbourne learns of Daisy’s lie?

Daniel Osbourne discovers Daisy’s deception with a little help from Nicky in tonight’s hour-long episode of Coronation Street (8.00pm see our TV Guide for full listings).

Nicky finds Daniel Osbourne at school and reveals that she got fed up with Lytham, decided to return to Weatherfield, and has applied for a teaching assistant role. Daniel’s delighted and agrees to meet for a drink, during which he introduces Nicky to Daisy. Over a drink, Nicky reveals she left him a voicemail but he never replied and Daniel suspects it may have something to do with Daisy. Will she admit the truth?

Laura and Gary meet with her PI where she explains that she’s trying to track down Rick and Gary was the last person to see him alive. Gary sweats as the PI quizzes him about his relationship with Rick and demands he hands over Rick’s mobile number.

Abi is woken by the sound of two police officers banging on the front door. Having shown the officers out, Abi goes to score more drugs…

The police come calling for Abi. (Image credit: ITV)

When Michael announces that he’s given up the search for Grace, Ed and Aggie share a look of relief. Ronnie suggests they hire the bistro for Glory’s first birthday. When Mary lets slip that Ed’s organising a birthday party for Glory, Michael tells Ed he’d rather it was just a family affair, even if her own mother can’t be there.

When Leanne makes out that Sam’s got an after-school club, Nick’s pleased to think he’s mingling with kids his own age. In the cafe, Leanne watches as Roy plays chess with Sam. Later, Nick thanks her for taking Sam to his after-school club and she masks her guilt.

Coronation Street continues on Monday at 8pm.