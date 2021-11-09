‘Coronation Street’ spoilers: Daniel Osbourne makes Daisy an offer

Will Daisy accept Daniel Osbourne's offer of a secret romance in tonight’s second episode of Coronation Street? (8.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings)

Jenny asserts that she doesn’t deserve Johnny’s money and reckons Daisy is after both Johnny’s and Daniel’s money.

Later, Daniel Osbourne finds a tearful Daisy in Victoria Garden and assures her it was just the drink talking and that perhaps they should conduct their romance in secret in the future, how will Daisy react?

Elsewhere, Sally voices her concerns about Faye to Debbie and wonders if they should pay Ray a visit in the hope he might confess to the sexual assault.

Sally tells Debbie that she's worried about Faye. (Image credit: ITV)

A desperate Kelly calls Aadi who assures her she’s welcome to stay at No.7 but as she approaches the house, she’s devastated to overhear Asha telling Aadi that she’s not welcome on the street.

A despondent Kelly calls Aadi, making out there’s been a change of plan and she’s staying at her mum’s but Aadi’s left feeling suspicious. Where will Kelly go now? And will Aadi follow her?

Leanne feels bad for Sam and decides to encourage him to write down his happy memories of his mum and store them in a jar. But he refuses to engage and slopes off back to his room... will he have a change of heart?

Elsewhere, Phill reveals that he’s been offered a log cabin in Aviemore over Christmas and Tyrone struggles to mask his disappointment, assuring him the girls will love it.

Coronation Street continues on Friday 19th November.