Coronation Street spoilers: David Platt killed in hit-and-run horror?
Airs on Wednesday 5 March 2025 at 8.00pm on ITV1.
David Platt and Daisy are left lying in the street after a hit-and-run in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street. Airs on Wednesday 5 March 2025 at 8.00pm. See our TV Guide for full listings.
David Platt masks his turmoil as Shona senses his worries and assures him that together they’ll find a way out of their current mess.
Later, Nick and Sarah meet with David in the pub and are concerned to see him knocking back vodka at lunchtime.
Meanwhile, a hungover Jenny admits to Daisy that she made a fool of herself in front of Kit. Spotting Daniel in the pub, Kit takes him to one side and suggests that he should ask Daisy for proof that the baby is actually his. Jenny squirms.
Daniel confronts Daisy and demands that she swear on the baby’s life that he’s the father but she dashes out of the pub. As a drunk David stumbles into the road, Shona arrives just in time to see a car ploughing into him and Daisy.
Having heard the crash, Nick, Sarah, Daniel, Jenny and Kit fly out of the Rovers to find David and Daisy seriously injured. Shona tends to David but it’s clear he’s bleeding to death as Kit calls an ambulance. Jenny and Daniel rush to Daisy’s side and beg her to wake up, worried for her baby.
As we see a flash forward to a chaotic scene in the hospital, the medics do everything they can to save David’s life.
Coronation Street continues on Friday at 8pm.
