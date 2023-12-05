Coronation Street spoilers: David Platt’s SHOCKING REVEAL!

David Platt opens his big mouth in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street at 8.00pm. See our TV Guide for full listings.



David Platt tells Sarah that Gail wasn’t sure who her Dad was when she was born. How will she react? Gail tells the family that she’s sick of all the in-fighting, Audrey needs their support and she wants them all to meet at 11.00am tomorrow morning to sort things out.



Daisy does her best to try and convince Daniel she would never cheat again but he’s devastated when she admits that she does love Ryan - but in a different way.

Meanwhile, Jenny lets slip to Carla about what has happened. Daisy tells Ryan that Daniel knows everything but before Ryan can tell Crystal about his one night stand with Daisy, Daniel storms into the bistro and lays into Ryan. Ryan leaves the Bistro with Daniel in hot pursuit and a fight breaks out.

Later, Crystal tells Ryan she’s prepared to give him another chance but she leaves for Glasgow in two days and it’s up to him if he wants to go with her

Diasy and Daniel fight for different reasons. (Image credit: ITV)

Jenny searches the files on Stephen’s laptop and finds the last one he edited on the day he died, entitled ‘Infinity Seagull Ventures’. Jenny and Carla head to the police station but Swain explains that they don’t have the resources to try and crack the password on the file.

Later, Audrey calls in the Kabin clutching the notebook and explains to Carla and Jenny that it’s Stephen’s journal. The pair realise it could hold the key to Stephen’s passwords.

Audre, Jenny and Carla delve into Stephen's files. (Image credit: ITV)

When Tyrone reveals that Terry’s been released on bail, Evelyn’s certain the police will be coming after her next for dognapping.



Dom calls at No.6 with Eliza and all her worldly possessions. She’s bemused as to why she needs so much stuff when it’s only for a few days while Dom and Stu exchange knowing looks.

Coronation Street continues on Monday at 8pm.