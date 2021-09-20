‘Coronation Street’ spoilers: Debbie Webster has a horrifying idea

Debbie's plans for the Bistro don't go down well.

In Wednesday's second episode of Coronation Street (8.30pm — see our TV Guide for full listings) Debbie makes her mark in the Bistro...

Debbie Webster announces her plans for the bistro to host a ‘House of Horrors’ themed event in the derelict brewery building in the run-up to Halloween.

Jack reveals that Corey’s been promoted to County’s first team and put on the bench for the next match. Kevin realises this is another blow for Abi as she struggles to cope with the verdict.

When Gary mentions he saw Imran heading into a bar on the night of Kelly’s verdict, Toyah’s annoyed to realise he lied to her.

Sabeen reminds Imran how she helped him on the night of the verdict and a suspicious Toyah clocks their intimacy. Back home Toyah’s unable to hold her tongue any longer and asks Imran outright if he’s cheating with Sabeen.

Will Imran come clean about his whereabouts that night or will he think fast and cover his tracks?

Elsewhere, Rita’s furious with Audrey for denting her car after she stormed out of the Rovers in a huff. As Gail and Sarah question Audrey about the accident and wonder if she’s losing her faculties, Audrey accuses them of being ageist and emphasises that was the reason she stormed out the pub in the first place.

Roy is pleased to see Nina and Asha getting on but Nina tells him not to read anything into it as she is still grieving and isn’t thinking beyond making it one day at a time.

David admits to Shona that Max defied him and went out when grounded. Later, David orders him home but is forced to conceal his rage in front of a passing Daniel and it’s clear that Max is enjoying his dad’s lack of control.

Coronation Street continues on Friday at 7.30pm.