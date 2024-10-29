Coronation Street spoilers: Dee-Dee Bailey killed Joel!

Dee-Dee Bailey makes the shocking confession that she murdered Joel in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street at 8.00pm. See our TV Guide for full listings.

A conflicted Dee-Dee Bailey finally breaks down and confesses to a shocked Ed that she killed Joel after finding out he was about to do a runner.

When she asserts that she’s going to hand herself in to the police, Ed’s horrified and tries to talk her out of it. But has the guilt finally got too much for her? Can Ed stop her from going to the police?

As a drunk Billy closes his eyes and starts to drift away in the biting cold, Bernie heads out into the night to look for him. Finding him frozen to the core, is Bernie too late to save him?

Bernie call an ambulance for Billy. (Image credit: ITV)

With Shona in bed, David opens her laptop and deletes all the emails from Weatherfield prison. Will he be caught in the act and what will happen if Shona finds out what he has been up to?

David takes matters into his own hands. (Image credit: ITV)

Having failed to find Mason a bed for the night, a sympathetic Tim lets him into No.4 and tells him he can sleep on the sofa but Sally must never find out. But can he really keep up the deception?

Daniel and Bethany kiss and make up but she admits she’s not ready for anything more as she’s mortified about him seeing her stoma bag.

Can Daniel reassure her that he will always be there for her after everything that she has been through?

Coronation Street continues on Monday at 8pm.