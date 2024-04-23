Coronation Street spoilers: Denny ABANDONS Paul as he FIGHTS for his life

Denny walks in to find Paul Foreman struggling to breathe in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street at 8.00pm. See our TV Guide for full listings.



Bernie rants about Denny to Dev, secretly worried that he might blab about her past. Billy reminds Paul Foreman that Denny used to knock him about when he was a kid and he’s not to be trusted but when Paul invites Denny to watch a film, Billy reluctantly leaves them to it.

Denny nips out for ice cream leaving Paul alone in the flat and bumps into Gemma, begging her to let him meet his grandchildren.

Alone in the flat, Paul has a coughing fit and struggles to breathe. He calls for an ambulance but when the operator answers, he drops the phone.

Denny returns and is shocked to find him barely conscious.

Meanwhile, Dev finds Bernie rifling through a shoebox of old letters and photos and wonders what she’s looking for.

Dev demands to know what Bernie is looking for. (Image credit: ITV)

A downbeat Steve tells Amy he’s had enough of dating apps, but he quickly changes his tune when he sees a message from Demi. As he prepares for his date he tells Amy that he’s convinced Demi’s the one and it looks like he’s right when the pair hit it off in the Rovers.

Steve enjoys his date with Demi. (Image credit: ITV)

As Adam and Alya work together on the joint case, they share a smile but then quickly look away. Finally Adam admits his feelings to her and the pair kiss, just as Rich calls at the office to find them in a clinch!

Liam looks online for ways to deal with anxiety and starts reading about diazepam. Later, he’s pleased to see Joseph arrive for the judo class.



Roy calls Dee-Dee from prison and tells her about Lauren’s necklace and how if they can trace where it’s from, they might be able to track down her mystery boyfriend.

Coronation Street continues on Monday at 8pm.