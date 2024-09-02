Coronation Street spoilers: Devatstaion as Paul Foreman takes his final breath

Billy is out when Paul Foreman falls unconscious in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street at 8.00pm. See our TV Guide for full listings.

Whilst complaining about his hangover, Billy realises he’s lost his phone and is thrown into panic as it contains all of his photos and memories. As he sets off to retrace his steps, Summer and Bernie are horrified to discover Paul Foremand unresponsive on the sofa, struggling to breathe.

Summer calls an ambulance but realising that Billy has left Paul at the worst possible time, with no way of contacting him, the pair do everything they can to keep him alive.

With the odds against him, will Billy make it in time to say his final goodbye?

Will Billy make it in time to say goodbye to Paul? (Image credit: ITV)

After informing Toyah that he is going to report Rowan to the police for blackmail, Nick calls at the police station and hands Lisa a notebook with all of the details.

Later, Leanne confides in Amy that she emailed herself a load of files on Rowan’s computer. Could she have the key to getting Amy’s money back?

Leanne has news for Amy. (Image credit: ITV)

Amy tells Ken she’s going to have to work more hours if she’s ever to replace her £40k inheritance and he feels guilty knowing that he could help.

When Cassie arrives, Ken tells her about his premium bond win and how he’s thinking of giving the money to Amy. Will Cassie change his mind?

Ken thinks twice about Amy situation. (Image credit: ITV)

Tyrone fills Fiz in that the people traffickers have been arrested, Alina has come out of hiding and will be picking up Dorin tomorrow.

As Lisa and Carla are in deep conversation outside the station, Betsy approaches and insinuates there’s more to their relationship than meets the eye.

Coronation Street continues on Friday at 8pm due to the National Television Awards airing on Wednesday.