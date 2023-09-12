Coronation Street spoilers: Ed Bailey SICKENED as he finds a dead body!

Ed Bailey digs up a dead body on the site in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street at 8.00pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).



Ed Bailey apologises to Neil for snapping at him and explains he used to be a gambling addict. In the solicitors’ office, Dee-Dee gets Ronnie to sign some forms and points out he’s taking a risk starting work on the site before completion of the purchase.

Meanwhile, Ed notices the digger driver looks troubled and hurries over. Ronnie arrives at the building site to see Ed talking to a uniformed Craig and when he peers into the hole he’s shocked to see the digger has unearthed a dead body!



Carla reminds a reluctant Ryan that he’s due to start his first shift at Underworld. He starts out in packing but when he receives a message on his O-Vidz from a guy requesting a personal video, he nips to the loo to send some nude pics. However, when he receives a message back telling him only a live video will do, and they’ll pay £500, Ryan makes a decision



Ryan falls at the first hurdle. (Image credit: ITV)

Having confided in Todd, Paul implores him to keep schtum about his assisted dying plan. When Todd admits that RestEasy isn’t for him, Mary urges him to talk to George, so he reluctantly goes to ask for his old job back.

As Steve goads Tim over his lack of fitness, Tim takes his revenge when Steve leaves his phone unattended.



Stephen and Jenny are loved up as they return from Paris — but does the dead body have anything to do with Stephen's crimes?

Coronation Street continues on Friday at 8pm.