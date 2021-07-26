'Coronation Street' spoilers: Evelyn Plummer suspects Hope!

Evelyn Plummer (played by Maureen Lipman) suspects Hope caused the salon flat fire in Coronation Street tonight (ITV, 8:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings).

In tonight’s second episode of Coronation Street, Evelyn and Hope clock Craig talking to the fire investigation officer and Hope questions whether the person who started the fire will get into trouble.

Evelyn’s suspicions grow and she suggests to Fiz that Hope might know more about the fire than she’s letting on. Fiz is shocked and immediately leaps to her defence.

At the salon flat, Alina’s sadness is evident as she realises all the things they’d bought for the baby have been destroyed. Having gone over the fire officer’s findings in her mind, Alina tells Tyrone that in order for the fire to have started in the cot, someone must have moved the candle.

It's clear that Hope is worried she will be found out. (Image credit: ITV)

Izzy finally opens up to Carla and Sarah and describes the pain, fear and loneliness she suffered during the pandemic.

Fergus hugs her and Izzy gives him a grateful smile.

Later, Peter tells Carla that he sees his new liver as a new beginning and fancies a change of career.

Carla is concerned when Peter tells her he is ready for another challenge. (Image credit: ITV)

A furious Eileen lambasts George for cancelling their date. But when George reveals that he overheard her telling Mary that he makes her skin crawl, Eileen’s mortified. Mary hatches a plan to get them back together prompting George to suggest to Eileen that they try again. How will she respond?

Aadi confides in Dev that there’s a girl he fancies. Dev urges him to pluck up the courage and tell her how he feels. When Aadi tells Amy that he wants to ask Summer out but doesn’t know how, she’s thrilled and offers to coach him.

Tracy returns home to find Amy and Aadi clearly enjoying each other’s company. But when she suggests Aadi is her boyfriend, Amy puts her straight but Tracy’s not convinced.

Coronation Street continues on Friday at 7:30pm on ITV.