'Coronation Street' spoilers: Fiz Stape finds out Alina is pregnant!

In tonight’s hour-long episode of Coronation Street on Friday 2nd July at 7.30 pm (see our TV guide for listings) Tyrone reveals to a shocked Fiz Stape that Alina is pregnant, how will she react?

In the Rovers, Tyrone and Alina share their baby news with Kevin but does Alina really feel comfortable about becoming a mum so soon into her new relationship?

Nick and Simon spoil a thrilled Leanne with a champagne breakfast for her 40th birthday, while Sarah and David visit Gail in hospital and promise her that from now on, the bickering stops. Will she believe them? Later, Sarah finds out Nick has let down an important client and asserts that until he finds someone to buy his shares, he’d better pull his finger out.

Adam suggests he’d like to buy Nick’s share of the factory and put her in charge, leaving Sarah ecstatic. But has Adam really thought this through?

Sarah is thrilled with Adam's suggestion. But is the idea even possible? (Image credit: ITV)

A defiant Summer tells Billy and Todd that she won’t be attending her appointment with the diabetic nurse as she’s meeting her mates at the Red Rec instead. Can they persuade her to take her diagnosis seriously? Making sure no one’s about, she knocks back an energy drink.

Meanwhile, Ryan’s chuffed as he reads the online comments about his DJ set.

Troubled Summer refuses to accept her diagnosis and rebels against Billy and Todd. (Image credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, at No.3, Danny emerges from upstairs having stayed the night with James. In the bistro, James introduces Danny to Debbie and later, Danny tells Ed that he’s landed a job as a chef at the bistro. It seems things are looking up for this couple.

Coronation Street airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday this week, but air dates may change due to Euro 2020 football. All of this week's episodes are available to stream on ITV Hub from Monday 28 June.