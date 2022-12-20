Coronation Street spoilers: Fiz Stape VANISHES on her wedding day

Tyrone Dobbs waits at the alter for Fiz Stape in Christmas Day's episode of Coronation Street (7.00pm see our TV Guide for full listings).

Fiz opens her Christmas present and is disappointed to discover a box of chocolates and a keyring, while Tyrone Dobbs shares a secret grin with the girls. As Tyrone, Hope and Ruby descend the stairs in their wedding outfits intent on surprising Fiz, they are shocked to find she has vanished. In a panic, Tyrone calls her phone, only to find she’s left it at home.

Fiz is disappointed with her present. (Image credit: ITV)

As Chesney and Gemma instruct him to head to the hotel while Bernie and Dev wait for Fiz, her car breaks down on a country road. Realising she has no phone, Fiz sets off on foot to look for a phone box as Tyrone tells the guests it looks like the wedding is off. As they head to the Rovers to tuck into the buffet, has Tyrone’s surprise spectacularly backfired? Meanwhile, Fiz stops a passing walker, Chris, and explains her predicament. Will he help?

Audrey, Gail, Nick, David, Shona, Leanne, Max, Sam and Toyah sit down to Christmas lunch in the bistro. Max unwraps his present and is thrilled to find a state of the art editing package. But when David makes a joke about Griff, Max leaps to his defence and storms out. David regrets his remarks but is still worried Max is in too deep with Griff and his cronies…

David puts his foot in it at the Christmas lunch. (Image credit: ITV)

Jenny confides in Ken how Daniel was planning to propose to Daisy but the engagement ring was stolen in the burglary. Ken’s left thoughtful. Can Daniel pull off his proposal with a little help from his friends and family?

Ken and Jenny want to help Daniel. (Image credit: ITV)

His sofa plans up in smoke after ordering a comically small one, George wonders where they’re all going to sit and what on earth he can give Eileen for Christmas. Todd forms a plan while George continues to dive deeper into Eileen’s bad books.

Elaine insists Stephen joins her for a glass of wine. Realising he has little choice, Stephen paints on a smile.

Tim’s thrilled with his present from Sally. What has she got him?

Coronation Street continues tomorrow at 7.30pm.