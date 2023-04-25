Coronation Street spoilers: Gail Platt has BIG news for Nick!

Gail Platt leaves Nick confused in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street at 8.00pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).



Sarah speaks her mind to Nick and Leanne, telling them that their late licence idea is a terrible one. Later, Nick calls at the Rovers and tells the locals that there will be a meeting at 2pm in the bistro to air their opinions on the late licence but when Gail Platt asserts that she has no objection to it, he’s left baffled and asks Sarah why she lied.

With the meeting to discuss the late licence about to start, Nick and Leanne wonder where Damon has got to. While Brian, Evelyn and Ken fire awkward questions about noise pollution at Nick, Leanne tries in vain to get hold of Damon.

David tells Gail that Max is being considered for early release but when he visits Max in the STC he is sure to warn him not to get his hopes up.

David has a warning for Max. (Image credit: ITV)

Damon promises Paul that he’ll have the cash just as soon as he can lay his hands on it. As Paul heads off with Bernie and Gemma to go wedding dress shopping, Damon calls Niall and tells him the plan is on.

In the wedding shop, when Gemma finds the perfect dress, Paul takes pictures in the hope the factory girls can knock up a cheap copy but the shop assistant catches them red handed.

Gemma goes dress shopping. (Image credit: ITV)

Paul meets up with Damon in the precinct and Damon admits that he hasn’t got it and that Niall and his brother are out for his blood. Suddenly, Damon has a change of heart and orders Paul to scarper before it’s too late. Will he get away in time? And what consequences will this have for Damon?



When Peter reveals that he’s booked them a mini-break, Carla points out that they can’t leave Ryan and he’ll have to rearrange it but unfortunately, Peter realises it’s non-refundable. Later, Ryan feels terrible when he finds the printout of the cancelled mini-break.



Outside No.4, Stephen is annoyed to see Owen flirting with Jenny. Is Owen going to be on the killer hit list?

Coronation Street continues on Monday at 8pm.