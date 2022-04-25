Coronation Street spoilers: George Shuttleworth confesses...

George Shuttleworth ends his silent suffering after Todd notices he is making mistakes at work in tonight’s hour-long episode of Coronation Street (7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings).

At the undertaker’s, a furious Todd berates George Shuttleworth for muddling up the clients’ ashes and points out that he has to speak to Eileen about the fact he isn't sleeping. In the Rovers Return, George is forced to finally admit that he’s been staying up every night so as not to subject her to his snoring. How will a baffled Eileen react and can the pair move past it?

In the factory, Carla and Sarah are interrupted by Kirk demonstrating his new air horn. Kirk explains how the plan is to blow the horn every time they make a sale as he then goes on to introduce further ‘improvements’ as Extra Office Administrator. Have Carla and Sarah already had enough of him already and ask him to leave?

Kirk takes his new job a little too seriously. (Image credit: ITV)

Abi attends Seb’s vigil and struggles to cope with her grief as she falls to her knees in front of his picture. Nina and Asha look on with sadness…

Nina, Asha and Abi grieve for Seth. (Image credit: ITV)

After Aggie overheard Mr Thorne gloating to a colleague how he rushed Peter’s operation, she tells the other nurses that someone has reported Mr Thorne and later discovers that all of his operations have been cancelled until further notice. But is Aggie in danger when Mr Thorne accosts her and tells her that he plans to make her life a misery?

Coronation Street continues on Monday at 7.30pm.