Coronation Street spoilers: Gravely ill Bethany Platt gets a life-changing diagnosis

Sarah and Daniel worry about Bethany Platt in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street at 8.00pm. See our TV Guide for full listings.

After being warned that Bethany Platt’s infection is severe, Daniel also informs Sarah that due to issues with travel insurance, her policy is invalid as she didn’t let them know she was having surgery and she can’t leave the country until her medical bills are paid. As Bethany regains consciousness, Sarah has to break the news that she has been fitted with a stoma bag and will have it for the rest of her life.

Betsy, Dylan and Mason discuss the news of Mason’s release just as he appears. Having received a message from Liam, Gary charges in, grabs Mason and pins him against the wall before Stu arrives and drags him away. Stu apologises to Mason for not believing him and offers him his job back. Is this a fresh start for Mason?

Gary attacks Mason. (Image credit: ITV)

As Fiz and Tyrone settle down to celebrate Fiz’s 40th birthday at the bistro, Tyrone receives a text from the school. With Hope’s secret vaping habit revealed, how will the pair react? And will they discover that Cassie knew all along that Hope had a vape?

Fiz's birthday ends in bad news. (Image credit: ITV)

Lauren confides in Dee-Dee that she’s been following Joel on a tracker app and he’s spent considerable time in a field and then an industrial park.

To top it off, he transferred £5k into her account without an explanation. What is Joel up to?

With the planning underway for Paul’s memorial rave, Gemma points out that Kit has yet to confirm if they can close the street.

Will Kit be able to pull a few strings?

Coronation Street continues on Friday at 8pm.