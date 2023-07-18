Coronation Street spoilers: Is Adam Barlow a FATHER?

Adam Barlow opens the paternity test results in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street at 8.00pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).

Sarah heads home to face the music where she finds Adam Barlow clutching the letter. As he rips it open, she steals herself, but Adam breaks into a smile and shows her the results, proving that he’s the father. But why does Sarah look so confused?

Later, Adam tells Ken, and Daniel about his plans to throw a surprise gender reveal party for Sarah.



Daisy is hurt when she attempts to chat to Ryan, but he gives her short shrift. Alone in the flat, Ryan opens a parcel addressed to a fake name and takes out illegal steroids and injects himself.



Dev and Aadi breathe a sigh of relief when at the meeting when Darren and Courtney explain they simply want to go over Aadi’s figures again before showing them to their accountant When Darren reveals that he and Courtney are off on a Caribbean cruise, Aadi throws he a loaded look and suggests she should skip the meeting with the accountant. Courtney’s thrilled to have him eating out of her hand again.



Todd appears in his best suit and Eileen realises the funeral awards mean more to him than he’s letting on. George pins all his hopes on Todd winning when he clocks his nemesis, Troy from RestEasy, with his protégé.

Todd is in demand. (Image credit: ITV)

Suspecting it was his idea, Audrey asks Tim to double check with Elaine that she wanted Stephen evicted from the flat.

Coronation Street continues on Monday at 8pm.