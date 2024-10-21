Coronation Street spoilers: Is DS Lisa Swain is in big trouble!
Airs at 8:00pm on Friday 1st November 2024 on ITV1.
A formal complaint is made against DS Lisa Swain in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street at 8.00pm. See our TV Guide for full listings.
DS Lisa Swain lies to Betsy, making out that her bruises were the result of an office injury. Meanwhile, Carla admits to Bobby that on the night of Joel’s murder, she nipped to the factory, but she told the police she was at home all evening with him and Ryan.
At the station, Lisa points out to Kit that if Joel was planning to go on the run, he would have had some personal belongings with him and if they find those it could lead them to his killer. However, Kit’s annoyed at her interference.
Later, Lisa discovers a formal complaint has been made against her and she accuses Daisy and Kit.
When Liam unwittingly steps out in front of Chesney’s car, Mason grabs him and yanks him to safety. Mason tells Liam he’s sorry for the bullying and assures him he’s a changed person. Having witnessed their intense exchange, Dev tells Gary, who takes matters into his own hands.
Billy meets up with the bishop and assures him that he’s ready to return to work. But as he pours over his paperwork, he comes to a decision. Bernie plans a screening of Paul’s ashes video in the pub and when she finds out from Jenny that an anonymous donor has paid for the buffet, she realises it’s Dev.
Meanwhile, Billy confronts Bernie when he hears about the screening.
When Ryan lets slip that Daisy’s favourite film is The Holiday, Kit makes a mental note, suggesting they watch the film to mark his last night at the pub. As Kit flirts with Daisy, Ryan’s shocked to hear of his duplicity and confronts him.
Coronation Street continues on Monday at 8pm.
I've always had a passion for TV and movies, and got my dream job as TV Times Listings Editor over a decade ago. previously I was interviewing celebrities on a freelance basis for What's On TV, TV Easy and TV & Satellite Week magazines. There's nothing better than going behind-the-scenes of TV shows to bring our readers on set secrets and gossip! As well as my main role at TV Times, I also write Coronation Street spoilers for WhattoWatch.com and write daily On Demand reviews.