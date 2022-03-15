Coronation Street spoilers: Is Faye Windass pregnant?

Faye Windass panics that she might be in the family way in tonight’s hour-long episode of Coronation Street (7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings).

Faye confides in Elaine that she fears she might be pregnant but the timing is awful as she and Craig are at loggerheads. Elaine urges her to take a test. If the test is positive, can she bring herself to tell Craig?

Meanwhile, Craig says he’ll talk to his old boss about the possibility of rejoining the police force and Emma heads off for a secret rendezvous with Jon.

Gary Windass tells a worried Maria that he plans to move Rick’s body - can get do it without being caught?

Meanwhile, the private investigator tells a stunned Laura he’s had no success in tracking down Rick, all the evidence suggests he’s dead and the prime suspect is Gary!

Elsewhere, Gary tries to break into the building site but a security guard sees him off. As he contemplates his fate, Laura confronts Gary and with the pressure getting to him, will Gary admit he murdered Rick?

Will Gary be forced to tell Laura the truth? (Image credit: ITV)

As Adam continues to reel from his attack, will he come back to the Street a changed man?

Sally returns from Newcastle and Tim admits he’s desperate to get her into bed. Sally points out his six-week ban isn’t up yet and he’ll have to wait. But Tim is undeterred and manages to persuade Sally they should flout the rules and have sex a day early. However, they’re thwarted when Elaine gets home. Will Tim decide it’s time for Elaine to leave?

Elaine ruins Sally and Tim's plan to get frisky. (Image credit: ITV)

Coronation Street continues on Monday at 7.30pm.