Coronation Street spoilers: It’s Adam Barlow vs Damon!

Adam Barlow is usurped by Damon in tonight's episode of Coronation Street



Having spent the night together and clearly loved up, Sarah invites Damon to join her family for a drink later. Damon agrees, but asserts that he must pay Harvey a visit first. As Sarah and Damon head out of Redbank, Adam Barlow watches, consumed with rage.

Damon visits Harvey in prison and makes it clear that if he pulls any more stunts, he’s dead meat. Harvey makes a threat regarding Sarah causing Damon to lose his temper. As the guards drag him away, Dee-Dee has clocked their exchange from across the room.

Later, Damon joins Sarah and her family in the bistro and Audrey, Gail and Nick make their disapproval evident. Suddenly, Adam storms over telling Sarah he knows about Damon’s prison visit and doesn’t want him anywhere near Harry. After being reminded Harry isn’t even his son, Adam’s clearly hurt.

Adam calls the prison and makes an appointment to visit Harvey. Will he make a deal with the devil?



Adam visits Harvey in prison. (Image credit: ITV)

Gemma’s concerned when Joseph complains of a temperature but Chesney’s adamant he’s fine. Gemma shares her concerns about Joseph with Paul and, pointing out she could jeopardise her situation with social services, advises her to keep quiet.

In the café, Gemma tells Dr Gaddas about the situation but a furious Chesney overhears. At No.5, Gemma, Chesney and Paul lark about with the kids, but the mood is broken by the arrival of Granny Linda who has a big announcement.

A desperate Gemma asks for help. (Image credit: ITV)

In the hospital, Dev tells Aadi that there’s no way he’ll allow him to return to his flat and he’s coming home with them. When Asha reveals that she and Nina have broken up and Nina’s moved out, Aadi feels terrible.

Asha helps Aadi pack up his flat and when Aadi finds the bracelet on the floor, a guilt-ridden Asha is forced to admit that she called round when he was sparked out on the sofa…

David is impressed as Max practises his hairdressing skills on Lauren. Later, Max invites Lauren for tea, but Lauren’s smile fades when Sabrina suggests she brings her boyfriend along too.

Lauren isn't impressed with Sabrina's suggestion. (Image credit: ITV)



Cassie calls in the shop and tells Evelyn that she’s donated Terry’s money to a dog charity and that she only attacked him to stop him from hurting the dogs.



In the shop, Tyrone tells Evelyn that Fiz is attending a course in Italy and has invited him to go with her, but he wouldn’t dare to leave the girls with Cassie for a fortnight.



Roy assures Nina that she’s welcome to move back into her old bedroom and he’ll have a word with Evelyn.

