Coronation Street spoilers: It's judgement day for Jack Webster!

Jack Webster attends the plea hearing in tonight's episode of Coronation Street at 8.00 pm.

Jack Webster readies himself for his day in court. With the plea hearing over, Kevin chats to Jack while Abi watches Stefan and a woman, Coral, having a heated argument in the corridor. Later, Coral approaches the garage and introduces herself to Abi, explaining that she’s Stefan’s wife and Corey’s mum. How will Abi react?



Joel threatens Lauren when he goes to visit her and discovers Dee-Dee there too. Reporting Joel’s latest threat to Lisa, Dee-Dee learns that Joel used to work for a firm, Walcotts, who specialise in helping vulnerable young people. Will Dee-Dee’s digging turn up dirt on Joel?

Paul’s delighted as Gemma calls at the flower shop flat with Joseph and the quads ready for their first day at school. To mark the occasion, Billy takes some pictures of all of them together.

Betsy tells a gutted Dylan that she’s not ready for another boyfriend and suggests they’re better off as mates.

After offering Amy her job back at the bistro, Leanne urges her to drop her plans to sue The Institute, but will she agree?

Coronation Street continues on Wednesday at 8pm.