‘Coronation Street’ spoilers: It's Sally Webster V Elaine!

Sally Webster is sick of Elaine’s interference in tonight’s hour-long episode of Coronation Street (7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings)

Sally Webster blows up balloons, determined they should celebrate Tim’s 50th birthday in the hospital but Elaine is disapproving, adamant he needs rest, not a party.

With Tim due home tomorrow, Elaine offers to move in and help look after him. Tim is clearly delighted whilst Sally grimaces. Will she keep her thoughts to herself while Tim is recovering or will she want Elaine gone asap?

Bernie assures Paul that everything she did was with the best of intentions and her only hope is for Joseph to tell the truth. Will Paul accept her version of events, and how will Dev react to her deceit?

Can Paul forgive Bernie? (Image credit: ITV)

Faye is shocked when Emma suggests they attend Ted’s funeral. Meanwhile, Craig reveals that the police have put together an e-fit of the girl the postman saw at the flat and remarks how it looks like Emma. Faye finally crumbles and tells him the whole sorry story surrounding Ted’s death. How will Craig react?

Daisy suggests writing a social media post encouraging kids to attend the consent workshop, before watching wistfully as Daniel dashes off for another date with Lydia. Having found out from Daniel that he skipped the consent workshop, David tears a strip off Max and warns him that if he misses another, he’ll have him to answer to...

A downbeat Leo returns from work and announces that he’s been made redundant. Jenny’s sympathetic and to Daisy’s annoyance insists on cancelling his rent.

Coronation Street continues on Monday at 7.30pm.