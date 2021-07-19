'Coronation Street' spoilers: James Bailey is attacked!

James Bailey (played by Nathan Graham) and Michael are targeted in Coronation Street tonight (ITV, 7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings).

In tonight’s first episode of the ITV soap, Michael and James Bailey test drive a sports car after James is offered 30k for his tell-all interview. A police car pulls them over and when James questions the officer as to why he stopped them, he arrests James for obstruction and handcuffs him. James trips and injures his leg just as Craig rounds the corner to see him in agony and Michael convinced they’re victims of an unprovoked racist attack. In the hospital, James is sure his career is over.

Are Michael and James Bailey victims of an unprovoked racial attack? (Image credit: ITV)

Alina asserts that Tyrone's jealousy over Fiz is humiliating, while poor Hope overhears Fiz and Tyrone rowing in the furniture shop. She demands that she needs both their help with her school project and they need to put aside their problems to help her. The pair realise they've been selfish and agree to help.

Hope plays mediator between Tyrone and Fiz. (Image credit: ITV)

Aadi finds Summer in the cafe. He plucks up his courage and walks up behind her and casually tries to flirt. But will he be left disappointed or will the youngsters embark on a Summer of love?

Will Summer be impressed by Aadi's flirting technique? (Image credit: ITV)

Laura meets up with Chris in the bistro and tells her she wants £30k for Kelly’s story.

Chris warns Daniel that she is trying to sell her daughter’s story and he later also warns Imran and Toyah that Laura is trying to flog Kelly’s story.

