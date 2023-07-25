Coronation Street spoilers: Jenny Bradley calls LAST ORDERS on the Rovers!
Airs at 8:00pm on Friday 4th August 2023 on ITV1.
Jenny Bradley worries she’ll have to shut the pub in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street at 8.00pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).
Jenny Bradley tells Daisy and Glenda that on Stephen’s advice, she’s putting up bar prices and room rental. The staff are also shocked to discover she’s cutting their shifts, and the customers unimpressed by the price hike.
Meanwhile, Gemma starts work for Harry Newton, having lied to Chesney that she’ll be in a different department. But when he spots her getting into Henry’s car, how will Chesney react?
Sean hands out flyers to promote Darts Night but when nobody turns up, Jenny’s utterly deflated. Having found Kirk, Gary, George and Sean drinking beer and playing darts in Ed’s backyard, a tearful Jenny confides in Daisy that with trade the way it is, they’re only weeks away from closing for good.
Stu admits to Alya that he fears Yasmeen is going off him in favour of Roy. Alya assures him that’s not the case and urges him to take an interest in Yasmeen’s hobbies.
When Stu reveals he’s booked a couple of places on an art course, Yasmeen’s thrilled and calls Roy. When Alya explains that Stu booked the art so they could spend more time together, she apologises, realising she has some making up to do.
Paul humours Bernie as she tries to create a spiritual environment at home — but will she be able to put his mind at rest about life after death?
Meanwhile, Eliza takes a secret video call from a man called Dom. What is she hiding?
Coronation Street continues on Monday at 8pm.
