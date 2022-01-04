‘Coronation Street’ spoilers: Joseph Brown is caught in the act

Will Joseph Brown steal from Fiz in tonight’s first episode of Coronation Street? (7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings)

Whilst Gemma gets Aled ready for his appointment with the audiologist, Joseph reminds Chesney he needs money for the school trip and a new school jumper. When Joseph confides in Hope that they’ve no money to pay for the school trip, Hope hands him Fiz’s purse and tells him to help himself. As Joseph eyes the cash will he steal it? And will Fiz catch him in the act?

A dishevelled Tim returns home after spending the night in the cab office and assures Sally he’s not gone off her, he just had a stressful day. At Aggie’s insistence, Tim returns to see the cardiologist who explains the operation in detail and confirms that he’ll receive a letter with a date. It’s clear he’s scared witless.

Aggie supports Kim at his consultants appointment. (Image credit: ITV)

Alya tells Ryan that she is worried that Zeedan will end up telling Marrium the truth about her dad’s death. Later, Zeedan and Ryan decide to buy a new dishwasher from a mate of Bernie’s with Hashim’s dirty cash.

Meanwhile, a concerned Yasmeen offers Stu a full-time job at Speed Daal and a roof over his head but she makes a shocking discovery when clearing out the room for him. What has she found and does it mean she's heading for the police station?

Craig is clearly when he returns from his run with a sprained ankle. To Faye’s horror, Tyrone lends him Ted’s crutch.

Coronation Street continues tonight at 8.30pm.