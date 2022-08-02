Coronation Street spoilers: Kelly Neelan sticks by Stu

Kelly Neelan is determined to prove Stu’s innocence in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street (8.00pm see our TV Guide for full listings).

Kelly Neelan is appalled to read on social media about Stu's past and vows to get his side of the story.

Meanwhile, Zeedan returns from his holiday and Alya brings him up to speed on Stu and how worried she is about the effect the bombshell is having on Yasmeen. Kelly and Aadi find Stu lying in the street, drunk and barely conscious, and phone an ambulance.

At the hospital, when Kelly is informed that Stu’s awake, she is ready to ask some hard questions about his past. Later, Yasmeen appears by Stu’s hospital bed but won’t hear him out. Feeling worthless and insisting Kelly is best off without him, Stu barks that she’s a nuisance who’s not welcome anymore and she leaves, very upset.

Yasmeen cuts all ties with Stu (Image credit: ITV)

Ryan is charged and instructed to attend magistrates’ court tomorrow as Craig confirms the CCTV footage is damning evidence against him. Ryan tells Debbie they should stage fake CCTV footage of a masked gunman forcing him to rob the bistro but she refuses to cooperate. Later, Ronnie catches Ryan trying to fix the Bistro camera himself and advises him to accept his punishment.

(Image credit: ITV)

Jenny’s annoyed at Leo for not discussing the move to Canada with her, while Daisy urges Jenny to go for it. Later, Jenny overhears Daisy telling Daniel her plans to run the Rovers in her absence and accuses Daisy of wanting rid of her…

(Image credit: ITV)

At No.11, Eileen guesses Sean is pining for Laurence, the handsome dentist he met at the wake so Glenda vows to hunt him down on Sean’s behalf. George admires his sister’s chutzpah while Eileen’s mildly irritated.

After Spider pays Toyah a visit, Leanne invites her to move in with her at Victoria Court, admitting that Spider told her how lonely she’s been feeling. Toyah thanks Spider for looking out for her.

Coronation Street continues on Wednesday at 8pm.