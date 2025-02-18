Coronation Street spoilers: Ken Barlow in hospital dash - is this the end?

Ken Barlow is on to Cassie but is stopped in his tracks when he collapses in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street. Airs on Wednesday 26 February 2025 at 8.00pm. See our TV Guide for full listings.

Cassie orders two designer juicers in Ken Barlow’s name and when Steve suggests lunch at the bistro, she is clearly delighted. When Ken closes his eyes and Cassie nips out, his eyes suddenly ping open. Is he finally on to Cassie?

As Steve waits for Cassie in the bistro he admits to Amy that he really likes her. Meanwhile, back at home, Ken reaches for the phone before collapsing in pain.

In court, Dylan becomes emotional when he tells the Judge how he only meant to scare Mason’s brothers with the knife, but when the judge asserts that he should be up for the more serious crime of making threats with a knife, Sean and Dylan are horrified.

Adam warns Dylan that he could be looking at a two-year sentence. The Judge confirms Dylan’s sentence in the STC, but how long will he get?

Adam has a warning for Dylan before he is sentenced (Image credit: ITV)

Daisy has her 12-week scan, but as the sonographer moves the monitor, Daisy finds it all too much and rushes out of the appointment. What has got her so upset?

It all gets too much for Daisy at her scan (Image credit: ITV)

Ronnie calls for Alfie to take him to the Red Rec and Kevin wishes he could go too, but Abi insists that he needs to rest. When Ronnie later fixes a kitchen cupboard for Abi, Kevin feels totally useless.

Kevin feel useless as he continues to recover (Image credit: ITV)

Todd and George put pressure on Julie to tell Eileen the real reason she is here, but will Julie listen?

Coronation Street will continue tomorrow night at 9pm.