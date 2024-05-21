Coronation Street spoilers: Kit arrests Nathan Curtis!
Airs at 7:30pm on Tuesday 28th May 2024 on ITV1.
Nathan Curtis is taken to the police station in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street at 7.30pm. See our TV Guide for full listings.
The search for Lauren Bolton's killer continues and after looking through his van and discovering some USB sticks, Kit arrests Nathan Curtis on suspicion of breaching his sexual harm prevention order.
Nina informs Carla and Bobby that Roy will soon have a date for his trial. Later, DS Swain asks Carla why she’s fallen out with Roy but Carla shuts down the conversation.
Later, she then overhears DS Swain rowing with her daughter on the phone and offers an ear. Lisa explains her partner died and her daughter is struggling with her grief.
DS Swain visits Roy in prison and asks him outright if his fallout with Carla has anything to do with Bobby’s statement. She then arrests Bobby on suspicion of perverting the course of justice and warns Carla that Bobby’s lies aren’t helping anyone, least of all Roy.
And when far right activist Griff lands back in Weatherfield Prison, he takes it upon himself to try and force a confession out of Roy. He is out for blood and it soon becomes clear that Roy is in grave danger when he enters his prison cell.
Hope shows Ruby a necklace she found but Ruby points out that it doesn’t belong to her.
Coronation Street continues tomorrow at 7.30pm.
- Roy Cropper - David Neilson
- Gail Platt - Helen Worth
- David Platt - Jack P Shepherd
- Abi Franklin - Sally Carman
- Ken Barlow - Bill Roache
- Leanne Battersby - Jane Danson
- Toyah Battersby - Georgia Taylor
- Nina Lucas - Mollie Gallagher
- Fiz Stape - Jennie McAlpine
- Tyrone Dobbs - Alan Halsall
- Evelyn Plummer - Maureen Lipman
- Bernie Winter - Jane Hazelgrove
- Craig Tinker - Colson Smith
- Daisy Midgley - Charlotte Jordan
- Billy Mayhew - Daniel Brocklebank
- Chesney Brown - Sam Aston
- George Shuttleworth - Tony Maudsley
- Gary Windass - Mikey North
- Gemma Winter - Dolly-Rose Campbell
- Paul Foreman - Peter Ash
- Sean Tully - Antony Cotton
- Summer Spellman - Harriet Bibby
- Tim Metcalfe - Joe Duttine
- Sally Metcalfe - Sally Dynevor
- Yasmeen Metcalfe - Shelley King
- Kevin Webster - Michael Le Vell
I've always had a passion for TV and movies, and got my dream job as TV Times Listings Editor over a decade ago. previously I was interviewing celebrities on a freelance basis for What's On TV, TV Easy and TV & Satellite Week magazines. There's nothing better than going behind-the-scenes of TV shows to bring our readers on set secrets and gossip! As well as my main role at TV Times, I also write Coronation Street spoilers for WhattoWatch.com and write daily On Demand reviews.