Coronation Street spoilers: Kit arrests Nathan Curtis!

Nathan Curtis is taken to the police station in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street at 7.30pm. See our TV Guide for full listings.

The search for Lauren Bolton's killer continues and after looking through his van and discovering some USB sticks, Kit arrests Nathan Curtis on suspicion of breaching his sexual harm prevention order.

Nina informs Carla and Bobby that Roy will soon have a date for his trial. Later, DS Swain asks Carla why she’s fallen out with Roy but Carla shuts down the conversation.

Later, she then overhears DS Swain rowing with her daughter on the phone and offers an ear. Lisa explains her partner died and her daughter is struggling with her grief.

DS Swain visits Roy in prison and asks him outright if his fallout with Carla has anything to do with Bobby’s statement. She then arrests Bobby on suspicion of perverting the course of justice and warns Carla that Bobby’s lies aren’t helping anyone, least of all Roy.

DS Swain arrests Bobby. (Image credit: ITV)

And when far right activist Griff lands back in Weatherfield Prison, he takes it upon himself to try and force a confession out of Roy. He is out for blood and it soon becomes clear that Roy is in grave danger when he enters his prison cell.

Evil Griff has plans for Roy. (Image credit: ITV)

Hope shows Ruby a necklace she found but Ruby points out that it doesn’t belong to her.

Coronation Street continues tomorrow at 7.30pm.