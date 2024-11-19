Coronation Street spoilers: Leanne Battersby gets a devastating death shock

Nick Tilsley steels himself to come clean to Leanne about his affair in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street on Friday 29th November 2024 at 8.00pm. See our TV Guide for full listings.

Nick Tilsley steals himself to come clean to Leanne, but he’s thwarted by the arrival of a police officer, who breaks the news that Leanne’s Dad, Les, has died at work.

Reeling from shock, Leanne heads out to find Toyah as Nick quickly calls to warn her. As the sisters hug, united in their grief, it becomes apparent that Toyah already knows. When Toyah admits that Nick called her, Leanne’s confused.

Later, Nick makes out he called Toyah about the rota and the news just slipped out and when Toyah leaps to Nick’s defence, Leanne’s clearly suspicious. Opening Nick’s laptop, she finds the Tenerife booking and calls the hotel…

As Roy and Ryan arrive at the hospital to take Carla home, she admits she was hoping Lisa may have come with them.

Later, Roy urges Lisa to build bridges with Carla as it’s clear they like each other. Will she have a change of heart?

Shona tells David that she’s going to visit Clayton with or without permission. In the hospital, she spots Clayton handcuffed to a prison guard and approaches his bed, determined to see her son.

Logan and Matty clock Lisa watching them from her car. Meanwhile, at the station, Alya shows Lisa and Kit a picture she’s received from her client, claiming he’s a victim of police harassment. Lisa makes out she bumped into them but Kit suspects she’s lying.

Later, Adam admits to Alya that he’s missed her and suggests dinner. Will things heat up between the pair?

Chesney’s stressed, struggling to make ends meet and looking after five kids on his own is taking its toll. Later, he tells Bernie that he and Les weren’t that close but is he hiding his true feelings?

Coronation Street continues on Monday at 8pm.