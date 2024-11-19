Coronation Street spoilers: Leanne Battersby uncovers Nick and Toyah’s affair?

Leanne Battersby smells a rat when she looks at Nick’s laptop in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street on Wednesday 27th November 2024 at 8.00pm. See our TV Guide for full listings.

Nick tells Toyah he’s got a plan, they’ll break their news to Leanne Battersby then go on holiday leaving her to process it. But Toyah isn’t convinced and insists that they wait until after Oliver’s memorial and the trial as emotions are running too high.

When Leanne presents Toyah with a rose bush and suggests they plant it next to Oliver’s tree in memory of Rose, Toyah’s touched, knowing that she is hiding a huge secret that would break Leanne's heart.

But soon it looks like the game might be up when Leanne sees the holiday booking on Nick’s laptop... will she put two and two together and work out the truth?

Leanne finds incriminating evidence on NIck's laptop. (Image credit: ITV)

Lisa is devastated as she sits at Carla’s bedside, willing her to pull through. Elsewhere, Matty’s hauled in for questioning but Alya provides a statement corroborating his alibi.

When a smug Matty makes a dig about Becky’s death, Lisa’s furious, convinced he must have had something to do with it. But can she prove her suspicions?

Lisa is convinced Matty was invloved in the attack on Carla. (Image credit: ITV)

As a downbeat Chesney surveys the damage to his car, a van screeches past, almost knocking him off his feet and he’s shocked to see that it’s the same van.

(Image credit: ITV)

Shona’s annoyed by David’s unsympathetic response when she admits how desperately she wants to see Clayton.

Yasmeen’s thrilled to have Alya back, proud that she’s now shadowing a criminal solicitor.

Coronation Street continues on Friday at 8pm.