Coronation Street spoilers: Leanne Battersby uncovers the TRUTH!

Leanne Battersby finds a suspicious file on Rowan's laptop in tonight's episode of Coronation Street at 8.00pm. See our TV Guide for full listings.

In the salon, Amy receives a voice message from an unknown number and after listening in horror, she dashes out. Leanne Battersby meets up with Rowan and while he’s called to reception, she looks through his laptop and comes across a file named "Leanne" and one named "Nick & Toyah". What has she stumbled across?

(Image credit: ITV)

Betsy attempts to open up to her mum about Mason’s latest threats but Lisa is pre-occupied when her phone rings and a frustrated Betsy walks out. In the factory, Carla assures Betsy that her mum loves her and she needs to cut her a bit of slack, will Betsy make amends with Lisa? Later, at the station, Lisa quizzes Kit about the evidence planted on Nathan, how will he react?

Paul is recording a manifesto of all the things he’d like Billy to do after he’s gone but when he attempts to play it to Billy and Summer, the synthesiser has run out of power. Summer takes charge and orders him to get some fresh air whilst Paul rests. With Billy now out of the way, will Summer be able to help Paul?

Abi pulls Kevin and Jack in for a hug as they prepare to leave for Jack’s sentencing.

Coronation Street continues on Friday at 8pm.