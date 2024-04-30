Coronation Street spoilers: Liam Connor in OVERDOSE HORROR!

Liam Connor steals Paul’s pills in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street at 8.00pm. See our TV Guide for full listings.



Liam Connor and Joseph settle down to watch a film and when Joseph asks if things have improved at school, Liam struggles to breathe and reaches for his inhaler. Joseph urges him to tell Maria about his panic attacks but he refuses insisting he doesn’t want to worry her.

While Joseph keeps look out, Liam rummages in the cupboards for sweets. He’s intrigued to find Paul’s stash of Benzo pills and puts them in his pocket.

In the Rovers, Gary watches Sarah with concern as she knocks back the wine and he decides to go over when he spots her heading home with another bottle. Liam returns home to find Gary not back and, feeling a panic attack coming on, he takes out Paul’s Benzo pills.

Meanwhile, Billy discovers the missing pills and panics when Joseph reveals that Liam was looking for sweets. Alone in the flat, Liam lies unconscious, the pill bottle next to him.



Roy’s gutted when Dee-dee breaks the news that the police have had no luck tracing Lauren’s necklace and mystery boyfriend so they’re back to square one.

Later, Daniel tells a concerned Ken that he’s arranged to meet Nicky because as an ex sex worker as she may have news regarding Lauren.



Dee-Dee has more bad news for Roy. (Image credit: ITV)

Outside the flat, Bernie comes face to face with Denny, pushing Paul’s wheelchair. Denny makes out he’s taking it for a service but Bernie doesn’t believe a word and threatens to call the police.

Bernie catches Denny red-handed. (Image credit: ITV)

Alya spells out to Adam that their kiss has ruined her career prospects. Later, Rich meets up with Alya and confirms that the work placement in Dublin is still hers as Adam has assured him that any misunderstanding was entirely his fault.



When Glenda tells a guilty George how she desperately wants to raise the money to buy the Little Big Shotz business off Estelle, he offers to help her apply for a bank loan. But as he looks over her accounts he realises there’s no way she’ll ever get a loan.

Coronation Street continues on Wednesday at 8pm.