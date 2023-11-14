Coronation Street spoilers: Liam Connor in SICKENING attack

Mason pulls a knife on Liam Connor in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street at 8.00pm. See our TV Guide for full listings.



Liam Connor shows Dylan all the nasty messages he’s received from Mason and Dylan urges him to block the number.

At school, Mason gets in Liam’s face, telling him if he rats on him again to Gary, Maria will suffer. Gary and Maria give Dylan some cash, suggesting he and Liam bury the hatchet and go to the cinema. Dylan tells Liam he’s sorry about the incident in the school but when Mason approaches, Liam does a runner.

As Liam heads into Victoria Court, Mason, Dylan and his cronies corner him, showering him in rubbish and calling him a rat. When Mason starts taking pictures, Liam knocks the phone out of his hand and Mason suddenly pulls out a knife, threatening Liam!



Paul thanks Ed for his work in the flat and promises to pay him as soon as his disability grant comes in. Ed masks his panic as he assures him there’s no rush. Glenda leads a ‘Save the Rovers Campaign’ and rallies the troops as they see Luke, Ed and Ronnie file out of the Rovers. Believing the pub to have been sold, Jenny's heartbroken to think Ronnie betrayed her.

Glenda rallies the troops. (Image credit: ITV)

When Asha reveals she’s spending the day with Isla going through coursework and then they plan to have dinner, Nina admits to Asha that she’s jealous.

Asha assures her she’s nothing to worry about and they’re simply friends.

Nina admits she's feeling jealous. (Image credit: ITV)

Simon takes delivery of a returns pallet but he’s disappointed to see it’s full of cheap rubbish and a box of vape pens. Leanne orders him to get rid of it.

Meanwhile, Aadi’s awkward around Amy.



Coronation Street continues on Friday at 8pm.