Coronation Street spoilers: Max and David have big news for Lauren Bolton

Lauren Bolton is touched by David and Max's offer in tonight's episode of Coronation Street at 8.00pm.

David and Max visit Lauren Bolton and tell her that she and Frankie are welcome to move in with them once they’ve finished in foster care.

Summer returns home to find a strange man in the flat and Billy admits he invited him back after meeting him at the addicts group.

Sumer flees from the stranger in her home. (Image credit: ITV)

Finding spilt food in the kitchen, Sally and Tim are convinced they’ve got a mouse. As Sally cleans out the cupboards, Tim bursts in, revealing he now suspects there’s mice in the garden shed. Will they find more than they bargained for?

Daniel accompanies Bethany to her hospital appointment and when he reveals that Bethany rarely leaves the flat, the nurse recommends a support group.

As Daisy helps Kit pack, she notices an almost empty whisky bottle. When Ryan then tells her how Kit pumped him for information about her likes and dislikes, proving he’s manipulative and not to be trusted, she confronts him. Kit lies, making out that after Paul’s funeral, he felt the need to get drunk.

While Lisa struggles to buy festival tickets for her and Betsy she receives a message summoning her to the station. At the station, Kit reveals to Lisa that they found an unsent message on her phone suggesting she wanted Joel dead and then demands to know where she was on the night of Joel’s murder.

