Coronation Street spoilers: Max and David have big news for Lauren Bolton
Airs at 8:00pm on Monday 4th November 2024 on ITV1.
Lauren Bolton is touched by David and Max’s offer in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street at 8.00pm. See our TV Guide for full listings.
David and Max visit Lauren Bolton and tell her that she and Frankie are welcome to move in with them once they’ve finished in foster care.
Summer returns home to find a strange man in the flat and Billy admits he invited him back after meeting him at the addicts group.
Finding spilt food in the kitchen, Sally and Tim are convinced they’ve got a mouse. As Sally cleans out the cupboards, Tim bursts in, revealing he now suspects there’s mice in the garden shed. Will they find more than they bargained for?
Daniel accompanies Bethany to her hospital appointment and when he reveals that Bethany rarely leaves the flat, the nurse recommends a support group.
As Daisy helps Kit pack, she notices an almost empty whisky bottle. When Ryan then tells her how Kit pumped him for information about her likes and dislikes, proving he’s manipulative and not to be trusted, she confronts him. Kit lies, making out that after Paul’s funeral, he felt the need to get drunk.
While Lisa struggles to buy festival tickets for her and Betsy she receives a message summoning her to the station. At the station, Kit reveals to Lisa that they found an unsent message on her phone suggesting she wanted Joel dead and then demands to know where she was on the night of Joel’s murder.
Coronation Street continues on Wednesday at 8pm.
I've always had a passion for TV and movies, and got my dream job as TV Times Listings Editor over a decade ago. previously I was interviewing celebrities on a freelance basis for What's On TV, TV Easy and TV & Satellite Week magazines. There's nothing better than going behind-the-scenes of TV shows to bring our readers on set secrets and gossip! As well as my main role at TV Times, I also write Coronation Street spoilers for WhattoWatch.com and write daily On Demand reviews.