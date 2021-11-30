‘Coronation Street’ spoilers: Max Turner hits self-destruct!

Max Turner is furious when he is expelled from school in tonight’s second episode of Coronation Street (8.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings)

After Summer rounds on him for humiliating her in front of the whole school, Max Turner attends a meeting with the deputy head where he claims he doesn’t regret punching Daniel and wishes he’d done it harder. Mrs Crawshaw tells David that she’s no option but to recommend Max for permanent expulsion. Will this force Max even further off the rails?

As the police start to suspect the fire might have been arson Alya’s terrified, especially when they ask to see the accounts. While Yasmeen is being interviewed, Hashim calls at No.6 and starts threatening Zeedan and Alya.

Yasmeen answers the police's questions at the station. (Image credit: ITV)

But as he pulls out his phone, he sinks to his knees, clutching his chest. Zeedan goes to call an ambulance but does Alya have another idea?

With Tracy’s eyes boring into him, Steve suggests to Emma that she scale back her wedding so they can pay for Amy’s uni fees. Having overheard their exchange, Amy reveals she’d rather go to a local uni and live at home. Is she telling the truth or is she just desperate for Emma to have her happily ever after?

Sarah attends a meeting with client Gavin and his PA. As they strike a deal, Lydia notices Sarah’s looking unwell and wonders if she might be pregnant.

When Phill reveals his boiler is fixed, Fiz reckons it’s time he moved back home and he masks his disappointment. Can he get Fiz to change her mind?

Coronation Street continues at 8.30pm.